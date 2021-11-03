Saved By The Bell Season 2 Trailer Teases A Bayside Rivalry

Get ready for another semester at Bayside High. Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" reboot made its debut back in 2020 and featured a new generation of students from different backgrounds who, much like the series' original cast, comedically — and sometimes dramatically — navigate high school life. We spent Season 1 getting to know students Mac, Lexi, Daisy, Aisha, Jamie, and Devante. But while the series does an excellent job of featuring a new generation of Bayside High students, it doesn't mind flexing its nostalgic muscles. We got the chance to catch up on the lives of most of the cast from the original series, and we seriously did not see Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) becoming California Governor.

Season 1 of "Saved by the Bell" features many references that are easily anchored to the original series so beloved by many children of the '90s. And it looks like the series isn't done dipping its toes in the past just yet. The series is slated to return with its second season on November 24, 2021, and based on a new trailer, it looks like that this season, we're catching up on a longstanding school rivalry.