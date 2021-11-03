Saved By The Bell Season 2 Trailer Teases A Bayside Rivalry
Get ready for another semester at Bayside High. Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" reboot made its debut back in 2020 and featured a new generation of students from different backgrounds who, much like the series' original cast, comedically — and sometimes dramatically — navigate high school life. We spent Season 1 getting to know students Mac, Lexi, Daisy, Aisha, Jamie, and Devante. But while the series does an excellent job of featuring a new generation of Bayside High students, it doesn't mind flexing its nostalgic muscles. We got the chance to catch up on the lives of most of the cast from the original series, and we seriously did not see Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) becoming California Governor.
Season 1 of "Saved by the Bell" features many references that are easily anchored to the original series so beloved by many children of the '90s. And it looks like the series isn't done dipping its toes in the past just yet. The series is slated to return with its second season on November 24, 2021, and based on a new trailer, it looks like that this season, we're catching up on a longstanding school rivalry.
The Bayside and Valley rivalry thrives in Season 2
One of the major plot threads from Season 1 of the "Saved By The Bell" reboot focuses on students from the poorly-funded Douglas High having to transfer to Bayside High School, thanks to Governor Morris closing down their school. Season 1 zeroes in on the clashing adjustment and gradual acceptance between students in the rich Bayside High area and transfer students from working-class families near Douglas High. However, as the trailer shows the newly unified Bayside students will need that school spirit to battle against Bayside's most notorious rival.
That's right, students from good ol' Valley High make an appearance in the trailer, and based on their defacement of the Bayside High Tiger Mascot, there's still some bad blood between the two schools. Fans of the original "Saved By The Bell" series may remember that Valley often served as a prickly blue thorn to Bayside when it came to athletics or just plain pranking. In the episode "Save That Tiger," during a prank war, Valley infamously kidnaps Screech Powers (Dustin Diamond) while he dons the Bayside Tiger Mascot Suit. So seeing what this new generation of Valley students does to Bayside's mascot in the trailer is a nice throwback to the old-school rivalry.