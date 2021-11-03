These Deleted Scenes From Pulp Fiction Will Finally Be Available In Very Limited Fashion
If you've ever taken an introduction to film studies course, you've probably heard someone in a rolled beanie and cuffed jeans declare that "'Pulp Fiction' is the greatest film of all time." Despite how cringe-inducing that assertion may be, it's undeniable that Quentin Tarantino's second directorial film is a masterclass in unconventional visual storytelling, clever screenwriting, and paying homage to other films. The 1994 crime film follows an array of interwoven, non-chronological storylines involving a hitman, a professional boxer, and a businessman.
"Pulp Fiction" is arguably Tarantino's most beloved film and is often credited as "one of the most influential films of the 1990s" (via Rotten Tomatoes). As it gets nearer to the film's 30th anniversary, the director has announced that he'll be releasing a handful of deleted scenes in addition to other exclusive content related to the film in a rather unique way. So, how can Tarantino fans access these never-before-seen clips from "Pulp Fiction"?
Quentin Tarantino has joined the NFT craze
In case you haven't heard, NFTs, which are pieces of digital media that you can own, are the new trend taking over the internet. While most people are still trying to comprehend what an NFT is, those who understand the baffling tech world of non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrency, and blockchains are making waves — including Quentin Tarantino.
The director is the latest creative to join the NFT trend, announcing that seven scenes from "Pulp Fiction" will be sold as NFTs in an auction through OpenSea. Additionally, they'll be sold as Secret NFTs, meaning they're "enhanced with privacy and access control features to create hidden content and experiences" and allow the owner the choice "between publicly displaying ownership or keeping it a secret" (via IndieWire).
In a statement, Tarantino said that he was "thrilled" about the new endeavor. "The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before, and will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of 'Pulp Fiction' and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator," the statement reads. "The public metadata of the NFT — the 'front cover' of this exclusive content — is rare in its own right: a unique, never-before-seen, public-facing work of art."
"Pulp Fiction" fans can either bid high amounts of money for digital ownership of this content, or they can hang tight until it's inevitably reposted online for free.