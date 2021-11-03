These Deleted Scenes From Pulp Fiction Will Finally Be Available In Very Limited Fashion

In case you haven't heard, NFTs, which are pieces of digital media that you can own, are the new trend taking over the internet. While most people are still trying to comprehend what an NFT is, those who understand the baffling tech world of non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrency, and blockchains are making waves — including Quentin Tarantino.

The director is the latest creative to join the NFT trend, announcing that seven scenes from "Pulp Fiction" will be sold as NFTs in an auction through OpenSea. Additionally, they'll be sold as Secret NFTs, meaning they're "enhanced with privacy and access control features to create hidden content and experiences" and allow the owner the choice "between publicly displaying ownership or keeping it a secret" (via IndieWire).

In a statement, Tarantino said that he was "thrilled" about the new endeavor. "The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before, and will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of 'Pulp Fiction' and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator," the statement reads. "The public metadata of the NFT — the 'front cover' of this exclusive content — is rare in its own right: a unique, never-before-seen, public-facing work of art."

"Pulp Fiction" fans can either bid high amounts of money for digital ownership of this content, or they can hang tight until it's inevitably reposted online for free.