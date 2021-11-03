Is Iggy Really Leaving New Amsterdam?

In Episode 7 of the controversial fourth season of NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam," titled "Harmony," psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome — portrayed by Tyler Labine, co-star of the horror-comedy classic "Tucker and Dale vs. Evil" — faces an ultimatum. Previously during the season, Iggy has been on a break from seeing new patients while attempting to better his own mental health, figuring that until then, he would be in no position to help others. However, in "Harmony," newly-hired New Amsterdam Medical Center director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) attempts to pressure Iggy into a commitment to take on new patients once again.

Iggy still feels that he's unprepared to do so, as he shares with his husband Martin (Mike Doyle). Then Iggy reveals that, instead of resuming his psychiatry work prematurely, he instead plans to resign from New Amsterdam Medical Center.

In response to this development, fans have seemed to express joy and sadness alike on social media. Twitter user @Musicalfreakgr2, for example, posted "No! Iggy don't resign." along with the series' hashtag and a gif of a crying child. Meanwhile, in a thread containing reactions to moments from throughout the episode, user @Sharpwin101 wrote "Iggy is going to Resign?" accompanied by a gif of "World of Dance" host Jennifer Lopez joyfully applauding.

However, while these and other fans seem to have taken Iggy at his word, evidence points toward Labine continuing his longtime "New Amsterdam" role for the foreseeable future.