The Denzel Washington Crime Drama Netflix Fans Can't Stop Streaming

We love when Denzel Washington plays a good guy, but we love it even more when he plays a bad guy. And the movie about one of the baddest guys he ever played is currently burning up the Netflix streaming chart. The movie is a hit crime drama set in 1970s New York, amidst drug traffickers, crooked cops, and the backdrop of the Vietnam War.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott, the acclaimed director of classic movies like "Alien" and "Gladiator." It's to date the only movie he's made with Denzel Washington, though Washington did work several times with Scott's brother Tony, who directed him in four films, including "Man on Fire" and "Unstoppable." The film also reunites Scott and star Russell Crowe, who both won Oscars for "Gladiator." The script is by Oscar-winning screenwriter Steve Zaillian, who won an Oscar for "Schindler's List" and also collaborated with Scott on "Hannibal" and "Exodus: Gods and Kings." This film was itself nominated for two Oscars, Best Supporting Actress for Ruby Dee and Best Art Direction for Arthur Max and Beth A. Rubino. (It fared better at the Golden Globes, earning nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, per IMDb.)

The film is 2007's "American Gangster," which is currently sitting pretty at #6 on Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart.