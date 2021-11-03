James Gunn Reveals Strong Emotions About 15 Minutes Of Shame

James Gunn, the director of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad," is a prolific Twitter user whose online presence has gotten him into trouble in the past. Recently, he endorsed the HBO Max documentary "15 Minutes of Shame," which is about public shaming on social media and its cultural implications. Per the doc's IMDb profile, it's executive produced and narrated by Monica Lewinsky, someone who knows a thing or two about being publicly shamed. The film was released on October 7.

According to an HBO Max press release, the streamer describes the film as "a timely, eye-opening roller-coaster ride through the world of public shaming" that "examines social behavior by embedding with individuals from across the U.S. who have been publicly shamed or cyber-harassed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians, and experts in between."

The subjects of the documentary range from an Amazon vendor who was kicked off the site after he stockpiled mass quantities of hand sanitizer and attempted to resell them at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to a woman who lost her job as a hospital administrator for suggesting that Trump supporters shouldn't get ventilators if they got COVID-19. "15 Minutes of Shame" hopes to remind people that those who are subjected to mass online pile-ons — even if they really did something wrong — are people too, and shaming them so severely is unhealthy for everyone, societally.