Dan Aykroyd Is Working On A Sequel To This Beloved Comedy Classic

"The Great Outdoors" is arguably not one of Dan Aykroyd's most talked-about movies in the grand view of his career. The 1988 film, which stars Aykroyd and John Candy as feuding brothers-in-law who wind up butting heads during a weekend retreat, was met with mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office performance at the time of its release (via The Numbers). However, time has been kind of the vacation comedy, as it went on to attract a strong cult fan base that's kept its memory alive throughout the years.

The Canadian comedian has taken notice of the film's long shelf life, too, as he's currently working on a follow-up with "The Great Outdoors" director Howie Deutch. The actor even shared some information about the project during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing the title and how he plans on filling the Candy-shaped hole. "Howie and I are working on the sequel, called 'The Great Outlaws.' I am looking for the Candy figure," Aykroyd revealed.

John Candy passed away in 1994, and replacing an actor of his legacy will be a difficult task for Aykroyd. However, the actor revealed that they're exploring some possibilities and working on bringing back some of the original film's beloved cast members. "There are some really interesting names, but I can't say who. Howie and I are tickled to bring back Roman as a Ponzi scheme guy who victimizes a federal agent. Who knows? If I find the right partner...," he teased, leaving the rest to fans' imaginations as the project takes shape.