James Gunn Has Bad News For Yondu Fans

While the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films have been filled with colorful, memorable characters thus far across two films, perhaps no character enjoyed more recognition than Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker). Yondu had something of a contentious relationship with protagonist Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), whom he abducted as a child. The alien outlaw enjoys something of a complex character arc throughout both films, culminating in his death in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," after he sacrifices himself for Peter.

While Yondu isn't exactly a core member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, he does serve as a father figure for Peter, and Gunn's decision to kill him off is one of the more heartbreaking moments from the first two films in the sub-franchise. In fact, while it's a beautiful moment, fans have often wondered if Yondu could come back to life, and how that might happen.

Director James Gunn has shot these theories down in the past, promising that Yondu will stay dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, now that the Disney+ show "Loki" has opened up the MCU to the multiverse, it would be easy to assume that any dead character could eventually return or that Gunn would change his mind.