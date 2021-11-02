These Two Up-And-Coming MCU Stars Are Set To Host Saturday Night Live
Ever since it first premiered all the way back in October 1975, "Saturday Night Live" has been known for its ability to convince Hollywood's top talent to host its episodes. The first episode of "SNL" was hosted by George Carlin and featured Billy Preston and Janis Ian as its musical guests (via IMDb). Nearly five decades later, the series is still managing to pull in some major talent.
The first episode of the show's current season was hosted by Owen Wilson, with Kacey Musgraves appearing as its musical guest. Other hosts this season have so far included Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and, most recently, Jason Sudeikis, who hosted the "SNL" episode that aired on October 23. "Succession" star Kieran Culkin is next set to host on November 6, with musical guest Ed Sheeran (who we now know is working on a song for "Ted Lasso" Season 3) rounding out the episode.
Now, NBC has revealed who will host the two episodes after Culkin's, and it's an announcement that should have both dedicated "SNL" viewers and Marvel fans alike buzzing with excitement about the series' upcoming installments.
Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu are hosting SNL in November
Two of the newest and most popular stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universes are set to host episodes of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in November (via The Wrap). Jonathan Majors, who first appeared earlier this year in Marvel's "Loki" and will next star in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," will host the November 13 episode of "Saturday Night Live." One week later, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu will take over hosting responsibilities for the season's November 20 episode.
Majors will be joined in his "SNL" debut episode by musical guest Taylor Swift, who will be making her fifth appearance on the series. Meanwhile, Liu will be making his debut on the show alongside fellow "SNL" newbie, Saweetie.
As is usually the case when a star hosts an episode of "SNL," all four guests are appearing to promote either recent or upcoming projects. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," for instance, will be released on Disney+ a little more than a week before Liu's appearance on "SNL." Majors, on the other hand, has a Netflix film called "The Harder They Fall" premiering on November 3. Additionally, Swift's newest re-recorded album, titled "RED (Taylor's Version)," is scheduled to be released on November 12, while Saweetie's debut album is expected to debut sometime early next year (via Rolling Stone).