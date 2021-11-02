These Two Up-And-Coming MCU Stars Are Set To Host Saturday Night Live

Ever since it first premiered all the way back in October 1975, "Saturday Night Live" has been known for its ability to convince Hollywood's top talent to host its episodes. The first episode of "SNL" was hosted by George Carlin and featured Billy Preston and Janis Ian as its musical guests (via IMDb). Nearly five decades later, the series is still managing to pull in some major talent.

The first episode of the show's current season was hosted by Owen Wilson, with Kacey Musgraves appearing as its musical guest. Other hosts this season have so far included Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and, most recently, Jason Sudeikis, who hosted the "SNL" episode that aired on October 23. "Succession" star Kieran Culkin is next set to host on November 6, with musical guest Ed Sheeran (who we now know is working on a song for "Ted Lasso" Season 3) rounding out the episode.

Now, NBC has revealed who will host the two episodes after Culkin's, and it's an announcement that should have both dedicated "SNL" viewers and Marvel fans alike buzzing with excitement about the series' upcoming installments.