A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette Introduces Robbie Amell's Chris Redfield

This week, Sony Pictures Entertainment released a new featurette for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" on YouTube. The brief video weaves together footage of Chris Redfield, played by Robbie Amell, and interviews with both the actor and the movie's director, Johannes Roberts. For starters, it looks like the studio did a decent job casting Amell as Chris Redfield, at least from an aesthetic point of view. The actor looks remarkably similar to the in-game versions of Chris that we have seen over the past 25 years. Roberts describes Chris' personality in the featurette, noting, "[He] is a small-town hero, and now he's part of the Raccoon City police force," and continues later in the video, "Chris has to become more than the small-town hero. He has to become this action hero."

It's unknown if Chris retains his military background from the games. However, everything following his entry into the R.P.D. remains fairly faithful. He also describes "Welcome to Raccoon City" as "very much an adaptation of the games" and goes on to say, "It's like I'm living in a video game, and it's really, really exciting."

In the movie, Chris and his sister, Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), are part of a special unit sent into the titular Raccoon City to understand the T-virus outbreak and the Umbrella Corporation's insidious experiments on residents of the town. Furthermore, the various creatures that emerge from the outbreak remain faithful in both appearance and behavior to the original games; the undead of "Resident Evil" appears as pallid and shambling as ever.

We'll see more from Chris, Claire, and these zombies when "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is released on November 24.