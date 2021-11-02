The Project Blue Book Team Are Developing A New Drama Centered On The Roswell Incident

David O'Leary and Sean Jablonski, the executives who created "Project Blue Book," have been tapped for a new show, which will dramatically document the infamous "Roswell Incident" of 1947, Deadline reports.

The show is now in development on the TNT network, home of "All Elite Wrestling" and "Snowpiercer," with no further information regarding the release date or cast being announced as of this writing. O'Leary and Jablonski have extensive industry experience, with the former having produced paranormal psychodrama "Eli" for Netflix as well as the mind-bending science-fiction thriller "Parallel," and the latter having been the creator and executive producer of shows like Showtime's "The Hoop Life." For the untitled Roswell drama, Trever Engelson, founder of the production company Underground, will be aboard as an executive producer.

The "Roswell Incident" is the common term used to refer to the crash, in 1947, of a United States Air Force balloon which crashed at a ranch near the town of Roswell, New Mexico, and which led to conspiracy theories which persist until the present day (per Encyclopedia Britannica). Conspiracists postulated that the object had been a UFO, not a balloon. The incident has been analyzed and parodied in popular culture for many decades, including on the aptly titled series "Roswell, New Mexico" on The CW. With this newly announced show, saucer-chasers can look forward to a new retelling.