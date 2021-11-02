The Project Blue Book Team Are Developing A New Drama Centered On The Roswell Incident
"Project Blue Book," the series that loosely chronicled the real-life UFO investigation project of the same name conducted by the United States Air Force, was canceled following its second season on History in 2020. Cancellation aside, "Project Blue Book" was a big success in many regards. The series — which told the story of ufologist Dr. Allen Hynek, the Air Force scientist who, in the 1950s, investigated UFO sightings across the United States – garnered some impressive viewership numbers in its first season, at one point becoming the number one new ad-supported cable drama series (per Deadline). And while fans were disappointed to hear news of it being axed, they'll be happy to know it's not the last alien adventure we're getting from the pair who made it all happen.
That's right — creator David O'Leary and showrunner Sean Jablonski, who ran "Project Blue Book," are teaming up once again for another extraterrestrial drama, this time following the most famous potential encounter of the third kind in documented history.
The team behind 'Project Blue Book' is headed to New Mexico
David O'Leary and Sean Jablonski, the executives who created "Project Blue Book," have been tapped for a new show, which will dramatically document the infamous "Roswell Incident" of 1947, Deadline reports.
The show is now in development on the TNT network, home of "All Elite Wrestling" and "Snowpiercer," with no further information regarding the release date or cast being announced as of this writing. O'Leary and Jablonski have extensive industry experience, with the former having produced paranormal psychodrama "Eli" for Netflix as well as the mind-bending science-fiction thriller "Parallel," and the latter having been the creator and executive producer of shows like Showtime's "The Hoop Life." For the untitled Roswell drama, Trever Engelson, founder of the production company Underground, will be aboard as an executive producer.
The "Roswell Incident" is the common term used to refer to the crash, in 1947, of a United States Air Force balloon which crashed at a ranch near the town of Roswell, New Mexico, and which led to conspiracy theories which persist until the present day (per Encyclopedia Britannica). Conspiracists postulated that the object had been a UFO, not a balloon. The incident has been analyzed and parodied in popular culture for many decades, including on the aptly titled series "Roswell, New Mexico" on The CW. With this newly announced show, saucer-chasers can look forward to a new retelling.