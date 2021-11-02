The Witcher Boss Finally Responds To The Backlash Over The Latest Poster

One of the breakout characters among viewers of Netflix's TV fantasy epic "The Witcher" in its first season was the comic bard Jaskier, portrayed by British actor Joey Batey. In addition to serving as a comedic foil to self-serious protagonist Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Jaskier performs the genuine earworm "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" at multiple points in the show. The song became such a hit among series fans and staff alike that "Witcher" showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promised more Jaskier bangers well ahead of Season 2's impending release.

Some "Witcher" fans were less than thrilled, though, when on Halloween day, Hissrich shared to her Twitter account a version of a poster for the upcoming Season 2 photoshopped in such a way that series leads Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) are all now different versions of Jaskier. Among other, similar criticisms, user @lilacswolf replied, "listen, i know it's all a joke blabla but i love this show because of the wonderful women. and seeing them erased from their own storylines by a fandom who doesn't appreciate them is really infuriating. now people are talking about how a [Jaskier] centric show would be better."

Soon after, Hissrich responded, sharing her point of view on the considerable fan criticism around her Jaskier poster.