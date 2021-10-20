Emily Blunt In Talks To Board Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

In 2021, Emily Blunt survived in silence in "A Quiet Place Part II" and managed to stay afloat in "Jungle Cruise." It appears that the actor is now in talks to get historical with Christopher Nolan for the director's next major project.

Back in September 2021, word got out that Nolan's follow-up to his bombastic sci-fi epic "Tenet" would be a historical drama called "Oppenheimer." The movie will reportedly tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II. Cillian Murphy has reportedly already been cast to play the title role and now Deadline has another potential update on the film. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, it appears that Blunt may end up joining the project as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert.

At the time of writing, Deadline is categorizing Blunt's involvement as still being in the "in talks" stage. In fact, much about "Oppenheimer" remains under wraps, other than that it's scheduled to hit theaters July 21, 2023. Exactly how big of a role Oppenheimer's wife will play in the film is unknown, but based on what we know about the real-life Kitty, it could be a strong part.