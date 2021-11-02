Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

If you're a cat person, Amazon has the movie for you — and it boasts a seriously stacked cast of beloved British actors.

Directed by Will Sharpe and starring "Doctor Strange" himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" tells the real-life story of, well, eccentric artist Louis Wain (Cumberbatch), who earned notoriety and fame in the 1880s for his drawings. However, Wain had a very specific focus — the artist focused specifically on cats, and his work ended up everywhere from newspapers to postcards to children's books. Though this might not sound like the most captivating focus for a movie, Wain's life was as fascinating as it was tragic, especially as the film depicts his wife Emily's ("The Crown" star Claire Foy) illness and the couple's saddest moments.

Fans of biopics, dry British humor, and feline friends will definitely love "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain," and luckily for them, Looper scored an exclusive clip of the film ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video on November 5, 2021. Here's a sneak peek at "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain."