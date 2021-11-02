Ricky Gervais Wants To Work With This Horror Master After Seeing A Recent Netflix Hit

Gervais gave enormous praise to the portrayal of faith and the frightening characters, of "Midnight Mass," seeing elements of his own work in the critically acclaimed series. "I absolutely loved it, and it got better and better. It's like all the themes like love and death, regret, second chances, but it's about good and evil in a biblical sense," said Gervais. "It reminded me of all the themes of 'After Life,' but where 'After Life' is sort of real, and the main character is an atheist, this is if religion is real. If God is real."

Besides the gore and gruesome encounters on Crockett Island, there are similarities with Gervais' own Netflix series, which sees a widower trying to carry on his life after his wife dies of cancer. While Gervais didn't name Flanagan directly, the man known for close to the bone comedy was direct in his request of teaming up. "I don't know who did it; I don't know who wrote it or directed it. I don't know if they're the same person," admitted Gervais. "If they are, I want to work with them. If you're responsible for creating or writing, and directing 'Midnight Mass.' Whoever you are...he might be mental [laughs]."

For now, we can only wait and see if calls get made and a Gervais/Flanagan project comes to fruition. It certainly would be a collaboration we'd never expected, but now, after this, one we'd love to see.