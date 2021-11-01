Boondock Saints Fans Just Got The Best News Ever
Brace yourselves, "Boondock Saints" fans — there's reportedly another movie on the way. According to Deadline, stars Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery will be dusting off their rosary beads and prepping their Berettas to play infamous Irish brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus once again in "The Boondock Saints III." Even better, the pair will be teaming up with longtime collaborator and director Troy Duffy, who helmed the first two films and reportedly wrote the third installment with help from Flanery and Reedus.
It's been a rocky road for the trio, with them each parting ways in 2017 and refusing to work together following an unspecified dispute. But things appear to be patched up now, with Deadline reporting their reunion on Monday, November 1.
"The Boondock Saints" (1999) was one of the biggest cult classics of the late 1990s. It saw widespread success in merchandise sales and garnered years of positive feedback from fans for its action, unforgettable lines, and colorful characters. The sequel, "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day," wasn't as well-received. However, the unyielding fandom for the original, paired with seeing Flanery and Reedus back together again, was enough to spark interest for a third film. Duffy and the studio behind "The Boondock Saints III" — Impossible Dream Entertainment — discussed what to ultimately expect from the returning franchise.
'The Boondock Saints III' will blow fans away, says producer
It's been over two decades since "The Boondock Saints" originally hit theaters, but nothing has changed for director Troy Duffy and the producers for the newly announced third film, who hope to "blow away" fans more than ever before.
"Where we're going is, the brothers are older," Duffy told Deadline. "They are coming out into a brand new world that is not like the one they left. They are at odds. One wants to continue, the other doesn't. There's a new enemy out there, not like the traditional ones they've faced. That's the thing that is timely about this one. I asked the fan base once, who would you most like to see Connor and Murphy kill? There were like 4500 answers, and some were Biblical; people just don't give you one word answers. The number one answer was, politicians."
Duffy added, "Without getting too deep into the story, what it is is, two boys coming out of prison after staying there much longer than expected, to a brand new world. They're at odds on whether to push forward. But the type of people we face today in our society, is unlike any we've faced before. And that brings them together and they say, we cannot turn our backs on this." Producer Shaun Redick said, "Regardless of whether or not someone has seen the first two films, Saints III will blow them away." Shooting on "The Boondock Saints III" is expected to begin in May 2022.