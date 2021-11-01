Boondock Saints Fans Just Got The Best News Ever

Brace yourselves, "Boondock Saints" fans — there's reportedly another movie on the way. According to Deadline, stars Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery will be dusting off their rosary beads and prepping their Berettas to play infamous Irish brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus once again in "The Boondock Saints III." Even better, the pair will be teaming up with longtime collaborator and director Troy Duffy, who helmed the first two films and reportedly wrote the third installment with help from Flanery and Reedus.

It's been a rocky road for the trio, with them each parting ways in 2017 and refusing to work together following an unspecified dispute. But things appear to be patched up now, with Deadline reporting their reunion on Monday, November 1.

"The Boondock Saints" (1999) was one of the biggest cult classics of the late 1990s. It saw widespread success in merchandise sales and garnered years of positive feedback from fans for its action, unforgettable lines, and colorful characters. The sequel, "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day," wasn't as well-received. However, the unyielding fandom for the original, paired with seeing Flanery and Reedus back together again, was enough to spark interest for a third film. Duffy and the studio behind "The Boondock Saints III" — Impossible Dream Entertainment — discussed what to ultimately expect from the returning franchise.