Grantchester Season 7 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

"Grantchester" is the ongoing mystery series that's about to begin its seventh season on ITV in the U.K. and Masterpiece PBS in the United States. Based on the short story collections by James Runcie, "Grantchester" follows the vicar of a small-town English church who strikes up an unlikely working relationship with the local overworked detective inspector. Since Season 4, Tom Brittney has played the role of Reverend Will Davenport, taking over for James Norton as the Reverend Sidney Chambers. Runcie partly based the stories on his own father, Robert, who was Archbishop of Canterbury (via The Radio Times).

ITV was apparently so confident about "Grantchester" that it renewed the show for a seventh season before "Grantchester" Season 6 had even begun to air — more on this below. The good news is, that means the wait for "Grantchester" Season 7 shouldn't be too long. Here's everything we know about the upcoming seventh season of "Grantchester."