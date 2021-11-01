How Star Wars Fans Think The Book Of Boba Fett Connects To Darth Maul

On November 1, Disney released its first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett," a "Star Wars" TV series that will serve as a direct sequel to "The Mandalorian" Season 2 and detail the activities of longtime franchise staple Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in the wake of the Galactic Empire's defeat. Timeline-wise, this means that — just like "The Mandalorian" before it — "The Book of Boba Fett" will take place between Emperor Palpatine's defeat in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" and the introduction of the newest generation of heroes in "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens."

While "Star Wars" TV series and comics alike have filled in many gaps between the first six "Star Wars" films, the period of time between "Episode VI" and "Episode VII" is largely unexplored territory on TV and in film (Disney cartoon "Star Wars Resistance" is perhaps the most notable exception). Because the canonical events of this time period have only seldom been revealed, they remain a source for fan speculation, in contrast to the well-trodden territory of past eras in "Star Wars" fiction.

Some fans, therefore, have begun to theorize that a criminal organization once led by none other than "Phantom Menace" villain Darth Maul might resurface and play an important role in "The Book of Boba Fett," based on the story teased in its latest trailer.