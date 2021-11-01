A New Still From The Matrix: Resurrections Gives Us The Reunion We've All Been Waiting For

It has been almost 18 years since "The Matrix Revolutions" seemingly brought an end to the action-packed science fiction saga, which debuted in 1999 with the game-changing first film. However, with remakes, reboots, requels, seboots, and reimaginings being all of the rage these days, it seemed inevitable that Neo (Keanu Reeves) would return to our screens eventually. This particular latter-day sequel is especially interesting, since the events of "The Matrix Revolutions" seemed pretty final for the main characters. That said, "The Matrix Resurrections" is almost upon us, and Warner Bros. continues to tease us with new images and clips.

We've already been treated to a trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections," though it didn't offer much in terms of substance. That's probably a good thing, since it's such a hotly anticipated movie and fans don't want the plot to be spoiled. This latest image actually offers some tantalizing hints about the story of the fourth "Matrix" movie, while also giving us a glimpse of the reunion we've all been waiting for.