Paul Rudd Frees A Demon Dog In A New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip

For a while, it seemed like "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" was doomed to remain a specter of itself. It was initially supposed to come out in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. The film was delayed several times, but it looks like it's finally about to see the light of day when it's revealed exclusively in theaters starting on November 19, 2021.

Hype was already through the roof for the sequel, which sees a group of youngsters take on ghostbusting duties from the previous generation. However, it soared even higher when the horror-comedy had a surprise screening during New York Comic-Con. According to reactions from the event, the movie lives up to expectations and serves as a thoughtful love letter to fans of the franchise.

It's not long until many of those fans get to see the movie for themselves, so marketing has ramped up to a fever pitch. In the latest video, you can see an exclusive scene featuring Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and a couple of the kids trying to work some of the old-school gear featured in the first "Ghostbusters" movie.