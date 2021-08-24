We Finally Know If Ghostbusters: Afterlife Lives Up To The Hype

After decades of waiting, "Ghostbusters" fans are finally getting a direct sequel to the original movies. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" stars Carrie Coon as single mom Callie, the estranged daughter of Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), who learns about her father's legacy firsthand when she and her kids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), move into a house they inherited from him in the middle of Oklahoma.

A direct sequel to the original "Ghostbusters" films is a dream come true for longtime fans of the franchise, especially considering "Afterlife" will feature several returning cast members. Or, we should say, it's a dream come true if this sequel is actually good. The movie isn't set to premiere until November 11 but thanks to a special screening at CinemaCon, we now have some early reactions from media professionals who were in attendance. Based on what they're saying so far, it sounds like "Ghostbusters" fans should start getting excited.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that I've been waiting all my life to see," tweeted critic Scott Menzel. "It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps."

Here's what else the critics had to say.