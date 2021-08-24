We Finally Know If Ghostbusters: Afterlife Lives Up To The Hype
After decades of waiting, "Ghostbusters" fans are finally getting a direct sequel to the original movies. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" stars Carrie Coon as single mom Callie, the estranged daughter of Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), who learns about her father's legacy firsthand when she and her kids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), move into a house they inherited from him in the middle of Oklahoma.
A direct sequel to the original "Ghostbusters" films is a dream come true for longtime fans of the franchise, especially considering "Afterlife" will feature several returning cast members. Or, we should say, it's a dream come true if this sequel is actually good. The movie isn't set to premiere until November 11 but thanks to a special screening at CinemaCon, we now have some early reactions from media professionals who were in attendance. Based on what they're saying so far, it sounds like "Ghostbusters" fans should start getting excited.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that I've been waiting all my life to see," tweeted critic Scott Menzel. "It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps."
Here's what else the critics had to say.
According to early reactions, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a love letter to fans of the franchise that will also be enjoyed by newcomers
One thing most of the early reactions seem to agree on is that "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is a movie for fans of the originals first and foremost.
Writer Lauren Huff tweeted, "Ghostbusters fans are gonna be thrilled with #GhostbustersAfterlife I think ... Easter eggs and nostalgia fill just about every frame, but the story still manages to feel fresh and new." Meanwhile, writer and podcast host Jeffrey Harris called the movie "the true Ghostbusters sequel you've been waiting for."
Beyond ticking the boxes for fan service and Easter eggs, it also seems that the movie conjures the spirit (pun intended) of the original films. Rebecca Murray, the editor-in-chief of Showbiz Junkies, tweeted that the movie "Captures all the fun of the original and is a worthy addition to the franchise." Jason Guerrasio of Insider praised the film by writing, "It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And [Jason Reitman] is extremely loyal to the original."
While some critics felt that the movie was primarily for longtime fans of the franchise, BleedingCool editor-in-chief Kaitlyn Booth provided an outsider's perspective. "As someone who wasn't a massive [fan] of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references," she tweeted. "A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits!"
And while very few specific details were given, a few critics did take time to praise teen star Mckenna Grace. CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell highlighted her performance as "a strong turn," while Scott Menzel wrote, "I'm convinced that Mckenna Grace can do no wrong. She had huge shoes to fill with this role and absolutely crushes it."
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11.