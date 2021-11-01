Fans Just Finally Got An Update On The Venture Bros. Movie

It may not be a lot to go off of, but fans can rest easy knowing the show's writers — Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer — have been hard at work ensuring the story is just right. On October 29, 2021, Publick tweeted an image of the title page of the "Venture Bros." screenplay. As of right now, the film appears to be called "Long-form Special," an obvious reference to the four specials the show's had throughout the years in between seasons.

Publick doesn't offer much aside from the image, as it's accompanied by the simple message, "Things are happening." Considering there would be large gaps between seasons of "The Venture Bros.," it should come as no surprise that the team is taking its time ensuring the movie's just right.

Season 7 of "The Venture Bros." ended with Dean searching for Hank while Rusty discovers he shares a deeper connection with The Monarch. We'd assume the movie will follow these plot threads, but as fans have come to expect from this series, it's always best to expect the unexpected. Stay tuned for more details on this project as they become available.