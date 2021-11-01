What's The Spider At The Beginning Of The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer?

Fans of Boba Fett have waited long enough. After years of speculating whether or not the beloved bounty hunter would ever be given his own spin-off movie or series, Disney delighted "Star Wars" aficionados when the character appeared in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian."

In the episode, Boba (played by Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) invade Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine and claim it as their own — after dispatching those who stand in their way, of course. Following their invasion, it's revealed that "The Book of Boba Fett" is on its way.

The good news is that the House of Mouse wasn't teasing us either. "The Book of Boba Fett" is actually happening, and proof exists in the form of an exciting trailer. The teaser is full of details that will excite fans of the galaxy far, far away. It also appears that the show's creators are digging deep into the "Star Wars" mythology for this one, as evidenced by the arachnid creature that can be seen in the new footage. But what is this creature called, and what is its history in "Star Wars" lore?