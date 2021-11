Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Zack Snyder Prequel Thriller Dominating Netflix

Remember "Army of the Dead," writer-director Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie that was a Netflix hit in the spring? Sure you do. It stars Dave Bautista as a guy who's hired to put a team together and rob the vault at a Las Vegas casino during a zombie virus outbreak. It's a fun genre-blending movie that's a bit too long.

Netflix executives had so much faith in "Army in the Dead" when they gave it the green light that they also greenlit a prequel to be made almost simultaneously with the main movie. It's a pretty unique deal, especially considering how different the prequel is from the original. Zombies are only on the periphery of the prequel.

The prequel is the origin story of a supporting character from "Army of the Dead." Its plot isn't directly connected to "Army of the Dead," but rather shows how the character came to be a master safecracker who earned a spot on Scott Ward's (Bautista) heist crew. It has a different tone, with much less horror and a lot more comedy.

The film is "Army of Thieves," which stars Matthias Schweighöfer as German safecracker Ludwig Dieter. The film is a hit in its own right; it's currently sitting in the #1 spot on Netflix's daily Top 10 chart.