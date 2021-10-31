The Animation Series Families Are Binging On Netflix

Tis the season for dark and spooky Halloween favorites, but there's another holiday right around the corner: Día de los Muertos, otherwise known as the Day of the Dead. Back in 2014, the gorgeously animated movie "The Book of Life" brought this Mexican holiday to life with its tale of a love triangle twisted by meddling gods and a journey through the afterlife.

Now, after dazzling everyone with that movie's visuals, "The Book of Life" director Jorge R. Gutiérrez has brought another animated story rich in color and style to audiences, that has a little underworld action to liven up the season. This time, the adventure is not in a theater but at home, in a nine-part series on Netflix called "Maya and the Three."

The new kids' cartoon series brings back the voices from "The Book of Life" – Zoe Saldana (Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) plays the titular Princess Maya and Diego Luna (Cassian Andor in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") is Zatz, the Prince of Bats. This time, our story takes us through the jungle to the fictional Teca Kingdom in Mesoamerica, where the adventurous and rebellious princess Maya (Saldana) is more enthusiastic about pit fighting than her coronation day. She's stronger than she looks, but is perhaps a little overconfident and reckless, which only serves to deepen the conflict between her and her mother, Queen Teca (Sandra Equihua), in a relationship that is reminiscent of another animated tale, Pixar's "Brave."

"Maya and the Three" is charming audiences, both young and old, and has climbed up to Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S after its October 22 debut. Here's why everyone is watching it.