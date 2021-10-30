The One TV Series David S. Goyer Says He Could Never Hope To Match

David S. Goyer began answering Deadline's question by fawning over some very strong honorable mentions, including hit television shows "Lost" and "Battlestar Galactica." He eventually landed on "Breaking Bad" and, in the same breath, its successful spinoff, "Better Call Saul." He went on to gush over both television shows, describing them as stories he could "never come close to touching the greatness of."

Goyer remarked, "When 'Breaking Bad' was coming out, I just... I certainly thought, 'My God, I could never even come close to touching the greatness of that writing," and went on to say, "I know in the case of 'Breaking Bad' I thought, 'I know I'm never going to attempt a story like that. I'm never going to come close to it.'"

He then spoke about his attempts at "carving out some interesting real estate" in the "Batman" and "Superman" movies that he has worked on in the past. Because of his abundant talent, it probably made some people a little sad to hear him talk about his writing in that way. Granted, Vince Gilligan created a masterpiece when he worked on "Breaking Bad"; many will wholeheartedly agree with Goyer on that point. But, at the same time, it feels like he's selling himself short by implying his work is perhaps of lesser quality. If anything, Goyer's body of work thus far in his decades-long career is proof he's at the same level, talent-wise, as the TV creator he admires so much.