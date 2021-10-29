The CW's Walker Is Losing One Of Its Biggest Stars

According to a Deadline exclusive, Morgan has decided to leave the CW series for "personal reasons." Based on statements from both sides, the split appears to be amicable and bittersweet. Morgan insists that she will "continue to root for [her] TV family and wish them all the best." Likewise, Padalecki has declared that he is "honored to consider her a friend" and showrunner Anna Fricke has emphatically stated that "[Morgan] will of course be missed, but we truly support her and celebrate the impact she has made on the show."

It's difficult to speculate on what Morgan's "personal reasons" might be. But if her latest Instagram post is any clue, it may have something to do with her overall health and wellness. She alluded to the COVID-19 pandemic making her more aware of her health needs and added that she isn't saying goodbye but rather taking an "extended break." Morgan also said that she hopes to "return to [her] career healthier and happier than ever after taking this time off." Wherever she's going from here, we're sure everyone who loves her work on both "Walker" and "The 100" is wishing her the best.