Why Fans Are Upset With CSI: Vegas After Season 1 Episode 4

A discussion thread posted to the official "CSI" Reddit for Season 1 Episode 4 includes posts from multiple users expressing their disappointment at the episode lacking the kiss they felt they were promised. User whereverthereislight, for example, put succinctly what plenty of others asked, commenting, "I have only one question, where is the kiss?!"

User Professional_Act6030, meanwhile, wrote, "They totally played us with that almost kiss."

Finally, user clover426 outlined just why they felt the absence of a kiss was unfair, citing both the tease in the episode's trailer and the fact that time was most likely not a constraint, indicating the producers simply decided not to show it.

On Twitter, meanwhile, a post by the official "CSI: Vegas" account containing a gif of a moment between Grissom and Sara from Episode 4 received replies almost exclusively critical of the omission — sometimes in jest, sometimes genuinely. User @Zenbridge tweeted, "counted about 47 separate seconds you could have cut instead of the kiss that was promoted all week" and argued "you need to GIF that out or splice it into a NFL game."

User @MingTatong, meanwhile, simply wrote, "Where is the KISS?????? How could you do this to us?"

"CSI: Vegas" is set to run for a total of 10 episodes (via IMDb), so fans' hopes for some genuine on-screen affection between Grissom and Sara have six more episodes to have those aspirations met.