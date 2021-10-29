How Scream's Editor Saved The Movie

Wes Craven's 1996 horror-comedy "Scream" has firmly cemented itself as a classic of the genre, on the strength of which a fifth film in the series will be released in January 2022. While it might now be uncontroversial to appreciate its signature blend of scares and laughs, during its production, that approach didn't always register for everyone involved.

For instance, Skeet Ulrich, who portrays the suspicious boyfriend of protagonist Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), revealed in a recent interview that he initially thought the film was intended to be dark and serious. As a result, he believed co-stars Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy's performances, which are at times over-the-top and largely comedic for the first two-thirds of the movie, were dragging it down, before he learned of its purposely comedic aspirations.

On October 29, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of "Scream," The Hollywood Reporter published an in-depth oral history of its making that includes another such anecdote, revealing the film was once at risk of drastic alteration or cancelation, but was saved from that dark fate thanks to the quick work of editor Patrick Lussier.