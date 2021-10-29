This Chinese War Movie Just Became The Highest Grossing Film Of 2021

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was usually a safe bet to assume that an English-language movie from America would be the top annual earner at the worldwide box office. In 2019, "Avengers: Endgame" raked in almost $2.2 billion globally (via Box Office Mojo). The year before that, "Avengers: Infinity War" took in more than $2 billion (via Box Office Mojo). Before that, the top earner was "Star Wars Episode IX: The Last Jedi," which raked in more than $1.3 billion (via Box Office Mojo). In fact, the top position at the global box office has never been held by a non-English-language movie, going all the way back to 1915 (via Statista).

But 2021 might be the year that breaks the streak. Thanks to COVID, the last two years have resulted in unusual box office returns in both the domestic and international markets. Overall, the 2021 box office is 81% lower than it was in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year (via Variety).

This has opened the door for international movies to potentially take the top spot. And today, a Chinese-language movie did just that, becoming the highest grossing movie of the year so far — taking the place of another Chinese-language movie.