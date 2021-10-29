The Matrix: Resurrections Twitter Account Had A Hilarious Response To Facebook's Name Change

If you frequent social media, read the news, or — as the case may be — read your news from your social media feed, you may be aware that Facebook has renamed itself (per The New York Times). Going forward, the various social media applications of the company will still retain their familiar names, but the company itself will be known as Meta.

Per Merriam-Webster, the word "meta" has various meanings, from "cleverly self-referential" to something that has to do with "information about members of its own category." In a post on his own Facebook page, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the name comes from a Greek word that translates to "beyond," and that it refers to the company's mission to take the user experience into an immersive "embodied internet where you're in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse."

The people behind the upcoming latest installment in "The Matrix" franchise, "The Matrix: Resurrections," evidently feel that the concept of an "immersive embodied internet" seems an awful lot like the franchise's titular computer-generated world. As such, the movie's Twitter account had a hilarious response to Facebook's name change.