The Heartwarming Story Behind The Parasol Scene In Dune
Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" left viewers with multiple unanswered questions, but luckily, the movie's fans soon got the news they were waiting for when a sequel for Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) adventures on Arrakis was announced. This was excellent news for fans of both grandiose sci-fi stories and visual feasts. After all, from "Arrival" to "Blade Runner 2049," Villeneuve movies are highly stylish affairs, and the director uses every bit of his unique aesthetic style to bring the equally unique visuals of "Dune" to life.
As such, it's easy to assume that every single thing you see in the movie is carefully planned, which makes things like Thufir Hafat's (Stephen McKinley Henderson) parasol seem all the more fun. In a movie generally characterized by sleek, dark uniforms, desert garb and outlandish alien fashions, the Mentat of House Atreides is in the habit of carrying a whimsical, little parasol to protect him from the scorching desert heat. Now, the actor has shared the story of what might just be the most eye-catching accessory in the entire movie. Here's the heartwarming story behind the parasol scene in "Dune."
The parasol started out as a behind-the-scenes accessory
Even a tightly-controlled big-budget movie like "Dune" can have room for the occasional improvised detail, and it turns out that the parasol was one of those delightful details that end up in the scene on the fly. In an interview with Vulture, Stephen McKinley Henderson revealed the true story behind the parasol. "It was a really hot day when we were shooting," he said. "I was sitting off to the side, out in the sun. There's nothing around, so there's no shade. I think someone just offered [the parasol] to me, not to be part of the scene at all but just to protect me. And Denis loved it. He came over and said, 'Ah, you like this?' I said, 'Yeah, I love it.' And he said, 'Well, I think Thufir can have this.' I said, 'I would love to do that; that's fabulous.'"
In this casual manner, a humble, little parasol became a delightful part of one of the biggest movies of the year. What's more, Henderson felt that this little addition became an integral part of Thufir's nature. "It just says so much about where he is at the time and that he's taking care of himself," the actor said. "He was a young man once. It was one of those wonderful spontaneous things."