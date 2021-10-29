The Heartwarming Story Behind The Parasol Scene In Dune

Even a tightly-controlled big-budget movie like "Dune" can have room for the occasional improvised detail, and it turns out that the parasol was one of those delightful details that end up in the scene on the fly. In an interview with Vulture, Stephen McKinley Henderson revealed the true story behind the parasol. "It was a really hot day when we were shooting," he said. "I was sitting off to the side, out in the sun. There's nothing around, so there's no shade. I think someone just offered [the parasol] to me, not to be part of the scene at all but just to protect me. And Denis loved it. He came over and said, 'Ah, you like this?' I said, 'Yeah, I love it.' And he said, 'Well, I think Thufir can have this.' I said, 'I would love to do that; that's fabulous.'"

In this casual manner, a humble, little parasol became a delightful part of one of the biggest movies of the year. What's more, Henderson felt that this little addition became an integral part of Thufir's nature. "It just says so much about where he is at the time and that he's taking care of himself," the actor said. "He was a young man once. It was one of those wonderful spontaneous things."