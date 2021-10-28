How Kit Harington Really Feels About Sharing A Scene With Richard Madden Again

As the back end of 2021 rolls on, Marvel Studios continues to pump out exciting new Marvel Cinematic Universe entries. Building upon the momentum generated by the likes of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "WandaVision," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Hawkeye" will put a punctuation mark on the year's MCU offerings. However, before we get there, we get to check out "Eternals" from director Chloé Zhao — a nearly-three-hour ensemble movie that serves as the grand introduction of the titular team in both the blockbuster franchise and live-action in general.

Though it's not exactly blowing every critic away, "Eternals" will no doubt be a game-changer in the MCU all the same. Not only is its cast of immortal cosmic heroes set to do battle with an evil unlike anything we've seen in the series before, but it has enlisted an impressive crew of actors to make it happen. Talent like Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Gemma Chan has signed on, in addition to Richard Madden and Kit Harington, who "Game of Thrones" fans would recognize as Robb Stark and Jon Snow, respectively.

Both Madden and Harington played pivotal roles in the HBO original, sharing the odd scene here and there to boot. Here's what the latter had to say about their "GoT" reunion by way of "Eternals."