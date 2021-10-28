Florence Pugh Reveals What It Was Really Like To Wear That Midsommar Flower Dress

Florence Pugh has had a meteoric rise to superstardom over the last few years. After underrated roles in the likes of "Lady Macbeth" and "Fighting With My Family," she had one solid hit after another, appearing in "Midsommar," "Little Women," and "Black Widow" back to back to back.

Today, she's one of the most instantly recognizable actresses in the world, and she's not going anywhere. She's officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena, who looks like she'll take on the mantle of Black Widow moving forward. Next, she appears in "Hawkeye," where she'll reprise her butt-kicking role. However, that's not the only part that has the star looking back these days.

Pugh recently took to Instagram to showcase arguably her most iconic cinematic look to date, namely her May Queen dress in "Midsommar." She gave fans the inside scoop on what it was really like to wear such a massive costume for an extended period of time.