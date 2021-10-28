Venom 2 Just Passed Another Marvel Competitor At The Box Office

"Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage" is the second Marvel/Sony Spider-Man Universe movie to take this classic kinda/sorta villain out for a spin. In the comics, Venom is an alien parasite who must bond with a human host in order to survive. It has bonded with several different Marvel characters over the years, including Spider-Man himself. That obviously doesn't happen in this film; but it doesn't need to, because the story is self-sustaining all on its own.

In the sequel to the original 2018 film, serial killer Cletus Kasady bites off a little more than he can chew — literally — from Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), Venom's current host. That bit turns into a parasitic spawn of Venom that eventually names itself Carnage. Predictably, an alien parasite named Carnage with a taste for human flesh doesn't sit around crocheting and hosting tea parties for the rest of the movie; it goes on a bloody rampage, which Brock and his symbiote must stop at all costs. So far, the movie has earned an 84% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and raked in over $354 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). But there's one other bragging point that "Venom 2" has earned in its opening weekend alone ... and we challenge you to try and guess what that is before scrolling down.