Here's Why We'll Probably Never See A Director's Cut Of An Edgar Wright Movie

English director Edgar Wright has developed a reputation as a precise filmmaker whose vision and style are felt in every frame of the films he produces. However, there is one aspect of control Wright has willingly distanced himself from — the post-theatre directors cut.

While Wright has been making films and television since the 1990s, his first major hit was 2004's "Shaun of the Dead," a comedy that parodied the zombie genre as much as it celebrated it. From there, Wright produced what would become the second film in the so-called "Blood and Ice Cream Trilogy," "Hot Fuzz," which would eventually be followed by "The World's End." These films all shared certain stylistic features and themes, in addition to starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, and helped Wright establish his distinctive approach to filmmaking with audiences.

Outside of that, the director lent his talents to unforgettable films like "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and "Baby Driver," demonstrating that he could make great movies without his most frequent collaborators. Wright now has a new film in theaters, "Last Night in Soho," and he took to Reddit in an Ask Me Anything to field questions about the upcoming movie, his career as a filmmaker, and his feelings on director's cuts.