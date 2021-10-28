The Hilarious Reason Will Ferrell And Kristen Wiig Decided To Become Lifetime Stars

If there's one word that doesn't describe Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, it's "predictable." Ferrell is by far one of the most successful comedy actors and producers of his generation, but you're just as likely to see him doing the local news in North Dakota as Ron Burgundy, or hawking Old Milwaukee for fun, as you are to see him in a big-budget comedy. Wiig, meanwhile, has shown throughout her career that she's always down to clown. While she's made plenty of mainstream comedies like "Bridesmaids," her "Saturday Night Live" days proved that she's more than willing to get weird.

But even given their history of unpredictability, it was still a bit of a shock when Ferrell and Wiig decided to star in "A Deadly Adoption," a 2015 Lifetime movie about a married couple who are unable to have children and invite a seemingly sweet, and seemingly pregnant woman named Bridgette into their home to care for her. With Ferrell and Wiig involved, even a disturbing setup like that could be played for laughs. Yet Ferrell and Wiig played it entirely straight.

If you ever wondered why two comedy icons joined forces to make a low-budget Lifetime drama with completely straight faces, Ferrell recently explained why.