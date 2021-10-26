Hannah John-Kamen Fights Goblins In Trailer For Upcoming Horror Movie Unwelcome

As we see early in the trailer for "Unwelcome," the couple is warned by a neighbor that they must never forget to offer up a blood sacrifice, just like the previous owner of their home would do in the evenings. Maya, an expecting mother, does a double-take; did her new neighbor just say the words "blood" and "sacrifice"? The neighbor confirms and says it's meant to appease the "redcaps" — a horrible creature from Irish folklore with a murderous streak (via Mysterious Britain) — that live in her garden. Of course, it doesn't take long before she forgets to leave the blood offering and horror begins to circle the couple. Not long after, these tiny, murderous goblins are unleashed and begin to terrify Maya and Jamie, as well as the town's residents.

Aside from the killer creatures, it seems that the couple has another threat to deal with: the construction team they hire. In the trailer, we see members of the crew meant to repair their home instead peek into windows, make threats, and be generally creepy. At one point, Jamie is even warned not to leave Maya alone with any of the men. In another scene, we see a construction worker ("Game of Thrones" alum Kristian Nairn) dragged away by an unseen entity, screaming.

What is the real threat? Goblins or unsettling neighbors? Audiences will have to wait until "Unwelcome" arrives in theaters in 2022 to find out.