Grey's Anatomy Is Getting Its First Non-Binary Cast Member

When it comes to medical dramas, it's hard to top "Grey's Anatomy." The ABC show about the trials and tribulations of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been on since 2005, and keeps going strong on its 18th season. The show has never been afraid to explore difficult or even dark subjects, and as a testament to its quality, it has earned great acclaim within the industry — as its over 80 awards and 240 nominations readily show. What's more, "Grey's Anatomy" has also been instrumental in launching folks like Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and Patrick Dempsey to stardom.

Since "Grey's Anatomy" has been going on for such a long time, it has featured a great many characters in its sizable cast. However, the show's cast has been lacking in representation on one particular front ... up until now, that is. Now, "Grey's Anatomy" is finally getting its first non-binary cast member.