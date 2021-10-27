Why Vi From Arcane Sounds So Familiar

Riot Games' "Arcane," inspired by its best-selling "League of Legends" game and marking the game company's first foray into television, is due on Netflix on Nov. 6. When the adult animated series launches, it'll be set in Piltover, a utopian region, and an oppressed under-city district called Zaun — and it'll follow several iconic champions from the game (via Deadline).

The series features a great deal of high-powered voice talent from the likes of Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, J.B. Blanc and Harry Lloyd, and the woman who voices Vi is no exception. And in case you're not up on your "League of Legends" trivia, Vi is a hotheaded former criminal who fights with a pair of powered gauntlets and now helps keep the peace in Piltover.

Once you see and hear her, you're probably going to think she sounds familiar. You're probably more used to seeing her in the flesh: Vi is played by veteran actress Hailee Steinfeld, whom you've seen in movies like 2010's "True Grit," which constituted her big break — she was just 14 when starred in the movie, for which she received an Oscar nomination in 2011 for best supporting actress (via The Hollywood Reporter). She followed that up with "The Edge of Seventeen," "Ender's Game," "Barely Lethal" and the 2019 "Charlie's Angels" reboot. She will also play a major role in Disney's upcoming "Hawkeye" TV series on Disney+, where she becomes Marvel character Kate Bishop. However, you're most likely to have seen and heard this actress in a few other high-profile projects from the last six or so years.