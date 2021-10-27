Why The Crown Season 5 Has The Royals Concerned

The Royal Family has a long and largely unfriendly association with the media. While the majority of their ire is usually aimed at the tabloids of the United Kingdom (and similar institutions around the world), this contentious relationship has been known to spillover into the world of television and film production. While the Royal Family has previously been said to be allegedly quite pleased with the portrayal of Queen Elizabeth's first years on the throne in the first few seasons of "The Crown" (as reported by via Sunday Express, though never officially confirmed), later seasons have not produced such high appraisals from the royals.

Season 4 was the first season of the critically acclaimed series to feature Princess Diana, a famously troubling subject for the living members of the Royal Family. Though the season was lavished with praise from audiences, the Royal Family was said to be unhappy with the portrayal of the Prince and Princess of Wales's troubled marriage, as well as the latter's struggles with bulimia. According to a story by the Daily Mail, Prince William has been particularly displeased by later seasons of the royal drama, going so far as to say that he "feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."

Prince William's view of the Netflix drama is unlikely to improve anytime soon, given the allged plans for the upcoming Season 5, in which "Harry Potter" actress Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth and "Tenet" actress Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana.