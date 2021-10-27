Why Monica Raymund Could Return In Chicago Fire Season 10

Since its debut in 2012, the "One Chicago" universe has grown into a staple of NBC's TV programming. In total, "One Chicago" is comprised of the shows "Chicago Fire," "Chicago PD," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice," each of which chronicles both the jobs and daily lives of those working in a different public sector in the city of Chicago. While each of these series has since come to comprise part of an interconnected universe, franchise progenitor "Chicago Fire" is, itself, still going strong, airing thus far for a total of more than 200 episodes across 10 seasons (via IMDB).

Naturally, given the breadth of "Chicago Fire," it's no surprise that the series has undergone its fair share of changes over the years. Actors like Steven R. McQueen and Lauren German, for example, have come and gone from the show's central cast. Their losses, however — after appearances in two and three seasons respectively — were arguably less impactful than that of Monica Raymund, who played Gabby Dawon, one of the series' main players for six seasons in total prior to her leaving the cast.

Now, in a recent Deadline interview about the departure her co-star and TV husband Jesse Spencer, who portrayed firefighter Matt Casey, Raymund revealed that a return to "Chicago Fire" may well be in her future.