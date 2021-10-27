The First Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer Promises A Wild Adventure

The spot begins with a reminder of who ended the first half of the season ascendant, with Hamill's horned, fiery Super-Skeletor intoning that he is, in essence, the sole Master of the Universe now. "I finally know the real secret of Greyskull," he promises. "There is only Power. And now, I have the Power."

But there are other powers hinted at in the trailer. In order to take back Castle Greyskull, it's implied that Teela will have to learn sorcery herself. One brief shot seems to show her healing Prince Adam. What's more, the trailer seems to indicate that Skeletor's understanding of the Sword of Power is limited. The longest scene in the trailer shows Prince Adam explaining to Skeletor that the sword was just a conduit — he's able to call upon its Power even without it. But the power may need the conduit in order to be controlled, because when he does so, he turns into a Hulk-like version of He-Man, powerful and fast, but also seemingly feral.

Much of the rest of the trailer promises epic animated action, with large-scale battles between the forces of good and evil fought throughout Eternia. A more standard version of He-Man is seen, but given the twists and turns the series has sprung so far, expect there to be more than meets the eye to whatever way the final battle goes down.

The second part of Season 1 of "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" will premiere on Netflix November 23.