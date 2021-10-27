Werner Herzog Finally Has The Action Figure He Deserves

Has there ever been a filmmaker who deserved an action figure more than Werner Herzog? After all, this is a man whose very first feature-length film, "Signs of Life," involved a real-life standoff with the Greek military over the use of fireworks, and who once casually shrugged off a shot from an air rifle during an interview (per the BBC). This is a man who once knocked on the window of Joaquin Phoenix's crashed car, gently told the actor to relax, and rescued him from the wreckage (per The Guardian). Most of all, this is a man who's responsible for some of the most impressive documentaries and movies around, from the unflinching "Grizzly Man" – which includes a scene of the visibly shocked director listening to the audio of the main characters' gruesome last moments — to his multiple collaborations and vicious behind-the-scenes battles with actor Klaus Kinski.

In all honesty, the correct time to immortalize this wild auteur in collectible plastic would have been years and years ago. Fortunately, a particular franchise has now picked up the slack, and we're pleased to report that Werner Herzog finally has the action figure he deserves.