Lizzy Caplan Dishes On Her Surprising Favorite Celebrity Conspiracy Theory From Inside Job - Exclusive

Bringing us straight back to one of the weirdest rumors of the early '00s, Caplan recalled which celebrity conspiracy theory that she enjoyed the most from "Inside Job." She said, "I was just reminded of this, and yes, I would say that the Avril Lavigne being dead thing. I did forget about that, that was the thing." Of course, she's talking about the rumor that a lookalike replaced Avril Lavigne, and she's currently an imposter. There's not a whole lot of meat to this particular conspiracy (that the series does a play on), but it's a fan-favorite nonetheless.

And Caplan's favorite episode? "I would say my favorite thus far would be the lizard people episode. It's an old-school favorite [conspiracy theory] of mine, thinking that the world is run by lizards."

"Inside Job" has a number of thematic episodes — including '80s town and a James Bond spoof. Caplan dished on which one was the most exciting to work on and whether or not any of them particularly challenged her. "I'm really excited to see the '80s one. I have yet to watch that episode, but I loved that episode on the page. I mean, I don't know what actually ended up making it in there, but there's something little sad about Brett Hand's journey in that episode. And I just, I'm excited to see it because I think everything that Clark [Duke] is doing with Brett is hilarious. So there's that, and then the episode, the last one, I believe, where they go back into Reagan's memories in her past. I think that's the last one. I'm dying to see that one and to see how it ended up because it's another one that had moments of real dark sadness to it."

The first 10 episodes of "Inside Job" are now streaming on Netflix.