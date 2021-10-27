Was The Set Of Halloween 5 Cursed By A Fired Cast Member? - Exclusive

"Halloween Kills" is in theaters and streaming on Peacock. A new "Halloween" movie means an opportunity to get people on board with rewatching the old films in the franchise, too, even if they aren't connected to the current trilogy. As it happens, Scream Factory recently re-released the first five "Halloween" movies all on 4K UHD disc. With new releases of old movies, we get more than just fresh scans of old film material; we also often get never-before-seen content — and that's especially true for this new release of "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers."

After the franchise took a break from Myers with "Halloween 3: Season of the Witch," the next two films focused on Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), Myers' niece. In this iteration of the "Halloween" timeline, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) dies tragically leaving behind her daughter Jamie — and when Michael Myers wakes from a coma, he immediately sets after killing Jamie and everyone around her.

In "Halloween 5" a near-death Myers is nursed back to health by a Mountain Man (Harper Roisman) before continuing his killing spree one year after the events of "Halloween 4." However, there wasn't a Mountain Man in the original script. Instead, there was a character named Doctor Death (Theron Read). Footage was recently unearthed of Doctor Death prompting many to wonder why exactly this footage and this character was cut in the first place.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Danielle Harris recalls the unusual circumstances following Read's firing from the film, some of which suggest that the actor may have even cursed the set upon his departure.