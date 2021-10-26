The Shocking Reason Harvey Weinstein Cut Good Will Hunting's Theatrical Run

Detailed in his new book, "Kevin Smith's Secret Stash," and confirmed in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Kevin Smith said that the reason that "Good Will Hunting" wasn't in theaters even longer is because of a back-end deal with Robin Williams that would have netted the actor a large percentage of the box office take after it crossed the $100 million mark. Weinstein wanted to avoid giving Williams any extra cash, so he pulled the film from theaters early, despite strong reviews and Oscar buzz. Williams' back-end deal apparently didn't extend to home video sales, so Weinstein rushed the movie out of theaters to take advantage of his larger piece of that second pie.

Elaborating on this in the interview, Smith said, "From what I remember, Robin's split would be even greater and he'd get a bigger percentage if it crossed $100 million, so every dollar the movie made at the theatrical box office would have to be split — I'm not sure if it was a 50/50 split — with Robin Williams."

Smith, who served as a co-executive producer on "Good Will Hunting," said that this was driven by nothing but greed. While this is only Smith's side of events, if it is true, then it sounds as if "Good Will Hunting" could have enjoyed even more success at the worldwide box office than it did, and it could have meant an even bigger payday for Williams.