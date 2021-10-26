Why Fans Think The Submarine Makes No Sense In Fear TWD Season 7

Redditor u/clarkrd took issue with the fact that the submarine still works somehow, despite the fact that society has mostly collapsed around it. "I dunno jack about subs, but what is powering it?" the user wrote.

"The rekindled power of love between Morgan and Grace," joked u/pandaman467, in response.

Indeed, "Fear the Walking Dead" doesn't bother explaining how and why the submarine is still working. But it actually makes sense if you know a little bit about submarines and how they work. On "Fear the Walking Dead," the submarine's official name is the USS Pennsylvania (SSBN-735). That "SSBN" designation makes the Pennsylvania an Ohio-class submarine, which carries nuclear ballistic missiles (via NTI.org). It's also fueled by enriched uranium, just like all submarines deployed by the U.S. Navy have been since 1990 (via Atlas Obscura).

Nuclear-powered subs can operate for a lot longer than older diesel-electric subs without needing to be refueled. As reported by Business Insider, all nuclear-powered subs are equipped with enough uranium to allow them to operate for 30 years after they enter service. That gives the Pennsylvania more than enough fuel left to allow Morgan and Grace to turn the lights on, even if we don't know exactly how long it was in operation.

You just have to accept the premise that a beached submarine wouldn't experience a fuel leak or other maintenance problems that would render it inoperable. And if you're already willing to believe that dead bodies can come back to life and try to eat people's brains, that's not much of an ask, is it?