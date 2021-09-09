Nobody Is Safe In This New Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Trailer

With "The Walking Dead" ending after its 11th and final season, and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" concluding after its two planned seasons, the last current show from the "Walking Dead" universe that's still standing is about to be "Fear the Walking Dead." But based on the trailer for the O.G. spin-off's upcoming seventh season, there's still plenty more story to tell.

Season 6 ended with a literally explosive finale. After the arrival of Teddy (John Glover) and his followers, the Beginning, the fanatical cult finally executed their madcap plan to cleanse the world of the walker menace by launching a nuclear missile from a beached submarine and obliterating Los Angeles. The finale also saw onetime allies Morgan (Lennie James) and Victor (Colman Domingo) reach their breaking point, as Victor shoved Morgan into the path of a group of walkers so that he could stop the missile single-handedly and steal the glory for himself.

The trailer for Season 7 was released on September 8, 2021, and it gives a glimpse of both the aftermath of the nuclear explosion, as well as where Morgan, Victor, and everyone else are headed. Check out the full breakdown below.