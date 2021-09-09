Nobody Is Safe In This New Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Trailer
With "The Walking Dead" ending after its 11th and final season, and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" concluding after its two planned seasons, the last current show from the "Walking Dead" universe that's still standing is about to be "Fear the Walking Dead." But based on the trailer for the O.G. spin-off's upcoming seventh season, there's still plenty more story to tell.
Season 6 ended with a literally explosive finale. After the arrival of Teddy (John Glover) and his followers, the Beginning, the fanatical cult finally executed their madcap plan to cleanse the world of the walker menace by launching a nuclear missile from a beached submarine and obliterating Los Angeles. The finale also saw onetime allies Morgan (Lennie James) and Victor (Colman Domingo) reach their breaking point, as Victor shoved Morgan into the path of a group of walkers so that he could stop the missile single-handedly and steal the glory for himself.
The trailer for Season 7 was released on September 8, 2021, and it gives a glimpse of both the aftermath of the nuclear explosion, as well as where Morgan, Victor, and everyone else are headed. Check out the full breakdown below.
The survivors have something else to fear: radiation poisoning
The trailer begins by showing an irradiated Los Angeles, covered with sickly yellowed clouds. Morgan and his lover Grace (Karen David) pick their way through the wreckage, wearing heavy protective gear. We see a radiation zombie, and also one of the Beginners emerging from a fallout shelter, indicating that at least one of them has survived.
But the real meat of the trailer is the Morgan-Victor clash. A gloating Victor taunts Morgan for failing to stop the nuclear detonation, characterizing Morgan's peaceful nature as weak. Then Victor declares his plan to rebuild the world in his own image.
"You should rebuild the world, Victor," Morgan replies. "You should help people. But if I hear that is not what you're doing, if I hear that you've hurt anybody that I care about, I swear to God, I will come for you, Victor. And I will do what you tried to do to me on that submarine. Only I won't miss."
The Season 6 finale had huge consequences for both characters. For Morgan, it was a moment of utter defeat, since he failed to stop the missile. Victor was defeated too, but in the struggle he became so twisted as to be almost unrecognizable. Whoever ends up victorious going forward, it's clear neither of them will ever be the same.
"Fear the Walking Dead" premieres on October 17 on AMC.