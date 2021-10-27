The First Full Wheel Of Time Trailer Will Blow You Away

The release date for the sweeping fantasy epic "The Wheel of Time" is coming ever closer, after 20 years of trying to bring the narrative onto screens and a COVID-19 delay (via Deadline). Now, Amazon has finally released the first full trailer, displaying even more of the unnamed world (referred to as "Earth" on the TV series) created in painstaking detail by Robert Jordan.

Fans have long been awaiting a more in-depth look at Amazon's depiction of the world, which is a complicated place. It features female magic-users called Aes Sedai, along with the three young men who are called ta'veren. The name ta'veren denotes a powerful, plot-moving way that the titular Wheel of Time weaves surrounding life-threads around certain key figures, causing them to affect people and events in outsized ways. In the first episodes, an Aes Sedai named Moraine (Rosamund Pike) arrives in a place called the Two Rivers to shepherd several young people, some of whom may or may not be ta'veren and one of whom is likely a very powerful reincarnation of a mythological figure known as The Dragon, into their future destinies.

The television adaptation of the movie includes eight episodes in its first season, and has already been renewed for a second. Amazon clearly has confidence that "The Wheel of Time" will find an audience, and this trailer is one way of building up the momentum in hopes of buoying its success.