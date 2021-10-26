A New Eternals Spot Name Drops Two More Avengers

The latest and possibly most celestial addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chloé Zhao's "Eternals," is almost here. This, of course, can only mean one thing: As the movie's November 5 release date approaches, more and more interesting information is starting to come in. Reviews of the movie are out, critics have had their say, and the rest of the world is aching to get in on the action.

Now, eager MCU fans are once again one step closer to seeing what the "Eternals" hype is all about, thanks to the emergence of a brand new spot that offers a welcome bite-sized sample of the movie. Interestingly, this one isn't all about the stunning visuals earlier "Eternals" trailers have brought you. Instead, it splits its runtime with high-octane action and low-key moments — and, just in case you needed more reassurance that this is a Marvel movie, it drops a few lines to reference the Avengers. The "Eternals" teaser trailer already did this with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), but now, the Eternals name-drop two more Avengers.